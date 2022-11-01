PM Narendra Modi takes aerial review of Morbi bridge collapse accident site

Morbi:  PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached the accident site in Morbi that has claimed 135 people’s lives on Sunday evening.

PM Modi takes aerial review of Morbi bridge collapse site. After visiting the collapse site, PM will visit the civil hospital to meet the victims.

Today, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear o a PIL seeking direction to immediately appoint a judicial commission under the supervision of retired top court judge to initiate probe into the Morbi bridge collapse on Nov 14.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Monday said that a decision has been taken to observe state-wide mourning in the state on 2 November for the deceased in Morbi bridge collapse.

