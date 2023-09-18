PM Narendra Modi chairs Union cabinet meet during ongoing Special Parliament Session

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently presiding over a meeting of the Union Cabinet at the Parliament House Annexe in Delhi, coinciding with the ongoing special session of Parliament. The gathering is taking place in the Parliament annexe building.

While the specifics of the meeting’s agenda have yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that crucial bills slated for consideration during the special parliamentary session will be a focal point of discussion.

Preceding the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with several ministers, including Union minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Also in attendance were BJP national president JP Nadda and other key figures.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has communicated that the ongoing five-day special session will deliberate on eight significant bills, including the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023; and legislation concerning the Chief Election Commissioner, other Election Commissioners, the welfare of senior citizens, and SC/ST orders.

Moreover, there is speculation regarding potential surprise legislative actions the government might introduce during this session.

While rumors circulate about the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill and a potential resolution to rename India as Bharat being taken up during the special session, there has been no official confirmation regarding these matters.

The special session of Parliament commenced today and will extend until September 22, with parliamentary operations shifting to a new building on Tuesday.