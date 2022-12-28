PM Modi’s mother Heeraben admitted to Ahmedabad hospital, condition stable

According to reports, PM Modi's mother's health reportedly declined and she was taken to the hospital.

By Abhilasha 0

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben was admitted to the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.

Her condition was said to be stable.

Hospital Director R.K. Patel in a health bulletin said, “Heeraben is admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health.

According to police sources, the Ahmedabad airport area has been declared a no fly zone for drones, and police deployment has also increased, as there is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving here to see his ailing mother.

