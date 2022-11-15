PM Modi, US President Joe Biden share warm hug at G20 Summit in Bali

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shared a warm hug at the G20 summit being held at Bali, Indonesia.

“PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBideninteract during the @g20org Summit in Bali,” Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

In a video shared on social media, PM Modi and President Biden were seen shaking hands and were seen sharing a hug before the G20 Summit began in Bali.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | US President Biden and PM Modi share a warm hug before the start of #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia. https://t.co/7J1fDszIzt — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with the French President Emmanuel Macron. He was also greeted by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

Three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation as part of the G20 Summit Agenda.