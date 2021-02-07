New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day’s visit to Assam and West Bengal on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects.

In Assam, at around 11.45 am the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways as well as major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The Prime Minister will then lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo, at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.

In West-Bengal, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Haldia around 4.50 p.m and inaugurate an LPG import terminal built by the state-run BPCL that has been constructed at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.

He will also dedicate to the nation the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving ‘one nation, one gas grid’ project of the government.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation as well. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US$ 185 million in foreign exchange.

Another project to be inaugurated by the prime minister is a four-lane ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore.