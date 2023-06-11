PM Modi to inaugurate National Training Conclave today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

“Looking forward to inaugurating the National Training Conclave tomorrow, June 11 at 10.30 a.m. Our vision is to build a future-ready civil service with the right skills and knowledge. The conclave will encourage collaboration and capacity building,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering. The government in a statement said that the Prime Minister has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of the civil service.

It is said that guided by this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) – ‘Mission Karmayogi’ was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills, and knowledge and this conclave is yet another step in this direction.

It further said that the National Training Conclave is being hosted by the Capacity Building Commission with the objective of “fostering collaboration among civil service training institutes and strengthening the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country”.

More than 1,500 representatives from training institutes, including Central Training Institutes, State Administrative Training Institutes, Regional and Zonal Training Institutes, and Research institutes will participate in the conclave.

It will also be attended by civil servants from central government departments, state governments, and local governments, as well as experts from the private sector.

“This diverse gathering will foster the exchange of ideas, identify the challenges being faced and opportunities available, and generate actionable solutions and comprehensive strategies for capacity building. The conclave will have eight-panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to Civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment, and content digitization, among others,” it added.