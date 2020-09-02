Narendra Modi Speech
PM Modi To Deliver Special Keynote Address At USISPF Summit

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) 3rd annual leadership summit on Thursday. The Prime Minister will address the summit at 9 p.m. IST through a video conference, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared the information on Wednesday.

The USISPF is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the US. The theme of the five-day summit that began on August 31 is “US-India Navigating New Challenges”.

The theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India’s gas market, ease of doing business to attract Foreign Direct Index (FDI) in India, common opportunities and challenges in tech space, indo-pacific economic issues, innovation in public health and others.

Union Ministers and senior officials are also participating in the virtual summit.

