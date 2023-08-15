PM Modi praises Ricky Kej’s rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’; says “It will make every Indian proud”

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the renowned Indian music composer and three-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Kej, has bestowed a musical gift that has left the nation awestruck. Kej’s breathtaking rendition of the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, recorded alongside the illustrious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, has garnered high praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The recording, which features a remarkable 100-piece British orchestra from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, marks a historic moment in the world of music and patriotism.

Kej took to social media to share his enthusiasm, stating, “A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India’s National Anthem, and it is spectacular! The ‘Jaya He’ at the end gave me goosebumps.”

A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India's National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his admiration for Kej’s effort. In response to Kej’s tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”