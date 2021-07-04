PM Modi greets President Joe Biden on 245th Independence Day of United States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted US President Joe Biden on the occasion of America’s 245th Independence Day on Sunday.

He took to his twitter account to wish him and wrote “Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and the USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance.”

It is to be noted that, July 4 is celebrated to mark the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the US in 1776.

President Joe Biden had set July 4 as a target date to vaccinate 70% of American adults against COVID-19.

Masks will be required on all public transportation and people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks outdoors in crowded spaces, said reports.