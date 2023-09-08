PM Modi and US President Joe Biden hold talks in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi today.

Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA.

Earlier today PM Modi had productive talks with PM Sheikh Hasina on diversifying the India-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation. They agreed to strengthen ties in host of sectors including connectivity, culture as well as people-to-people ties.