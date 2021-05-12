PM-CARES sanctions procurement of 1.5L units of Oxycare System developed by DRDO

New Delhi: Amid the Covid pandemic and oxygen crisis across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the procurement of 1.5 lakh units of Oxycare System developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation at a cost of Rs 322.50 cores on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Oxycare System is a SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels.

Through PM-CARES, 1.5 lakh units of Oxycare Systems will be procured. This is a system developed by DRDO and has several benefits. https://t.co/xYUcqUxtGX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

Earlier, the PM CARES Fund had sanctioned the procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators and 500 new PSA plants due to oxygen shortage in the country.

India reported 3, 48,421 new Covid-19 cases, 4,205 deaths and 3, 55,338 discharges on Wednesday, as per Union Health Ministry.