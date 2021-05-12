PM-CARES sanctions procurement of 1.5L units of Oxycare System developed by DRDO

By WCE 9
pm cares fund
Pic Credit:IANS

New Delhi: Amid the Covid pandemic and oxygen crisis across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the procurement of 1.5 lakh units of Oxycare System developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation at a cost of Rs 322.50 cores on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Oxycare System is a SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels.

Earlier, the PM CARES Fund had sanctioned the procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators and 500 new PSA plants due to oxygen shortage in the country.

India reported 3, 48,421 new Covid-19 cases, 4,205 deaths and 3, 55,338 discharges on Wednesday, as per Union Health Ministry.

You might also like
Nation

50 snakes in one house create scare in UP

Nation

Indian Variant Term Not In WHO Report On Covid Variant, Says Centre

Nation

SP Leader Azam Khan’s Condition Deteriorates ,But Stable

Nation

WHO Has Not Associated ‘Indian Variant’ With B.1.617: Health Ministry…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.