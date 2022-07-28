PM Asked 5-Year-Old, ‘Do you know what I do?’, Know what she replies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and had an interesting conversation with a 5-year-old girl, daughter of BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, Anil Firojiya who brought his family to meet the Prime Minister at the parliament on Wednesday.

PM Modi was delighted by his daughter, little Ahana Firozia. PM Modi asked the child, “Do you know what I am?”

“Yes, you are Modi ji. You come on TV everyday,” the girl replied.

“Do you know what I do?” PM Modi asked the little daughter.

She answered, “You work in the Lok Sabha.” This reply has left the Prime Minister and the entire room in laughter.

Later, PM Modi rewarded Ahana with a chocolate.

Following the meeting, the BJP MP expressed his happiness about his family’s meeting with PM Modi by sharing loads of pictures on his official Twitter handle.

Notably, Anil Firojiya came into headlines last month after he went on a mission to loose weight following Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s appealing offer. According to the offer, the BJP MP was assured 1,000 crore for every kg lost for his constituency. So far, Firojiya has lost 21 kgs, so he believed that 21,000 crore would be given as a reward for his constituency.