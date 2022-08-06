Piped cooking gas price update: Increases by Rs 2.63 per unit

A hike in the price of piped cooking gas was observed in the national capital and adjoining cities on Friday. The increase in cost was Rs 2.63 per unit, marking the second increase in rates in less than two weeks.

The last price was revised on July 26, by Rs 2.1 per standard cubic meter (scm).

In Delhi, cooking gas piped to household kitchens, will now cost Rs 50.59 per scm. Previously it was Rs 47.96 per scm.

According to a tweet by Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the increase in price is to “partially offset the increase in input gas cost.”

In order to partially offset the increase in input gas cost, the price of domestic PNG in Delhi is being revised to Rs.50.59/- per SCM, w.e.f, 5th August 2022. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) August 4, 2022

The price hike in piped cooking gas (called piped natural gas or PNG) has also affected city gas retailers in other parts of the country.

As per IGL, PNG will cost Rs 50.46 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, which adjoin Delhi. In Gurugram other hand, the price will be Rs 48.79 per scm.

In Karnal and Rewari of Haryana, PNG will cost Rs 49.40 per scm whereas, in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, it will be Rs 53.97 per scm.

The gas will cost Rs 53.10 per scm in Kanpur and Fatehpur, and Uttar Pradesh. Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes.