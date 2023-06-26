Photographer held for flying Drone in ‘No Drone Zone’ near Akshardham Temple

New Delhi: A photographer has been held by Delhi Police on Monday for flying Drone near the famous Akshardham Temple at a ‘No Drone Zone’.

The accused photographer has been identified as Momo Mustafa.

As per reports, after receiving information regarding a flying Drone near Akshardham Temple, a police team from PS Mandawali reached the spot where one Momo Mustafa (Photographer) was found with one drone.

She was flying a drone in ‘No Drone Zone’ area without any permission from competent authority.

A case has been registered u/s 188 IPC at PS Mandawali & further investigation is underway: Delhi Police, ANI tweeted.