Photographer held for flying Drone in ‘No Drone Zone’ near Akshardham Temple

The accused photographer has been identified as Momo Mustafa. She was flying a drone in 'No Drone Zone' area without any permission from competent authority.

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Photographer held for flying Drone in ‘No Drone Zone’
Image for representation (Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: A photographer has been held by Delhi Police on Monday for flying Drone near the famous Akshardham Temple at a ‘No Drone Zone’.

The accused photographer has been identified as Momo Mustafa.

As per reports, after receiving information regarding a flying Drone near Akshardham Temple, a police team from PS Mandawali reached the spot where one Momo Mustafa (Photographer) was found with one drone.

She was flying a drone in ‘No Drone Zone’ area without any permission from competent authority.

A case has been registered u/s 188 IPC at PS Mandawali & further investigation is underway: Delhi Police, ANI tweeted.

Also read: NSA Ajit Doval Visited Oman, Called On Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik

You might also like
Nation

Social media sensation Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia

Nation

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu highway opened after 20 hours

Nation

Two killed after AC compressor explodes in Telangana

Nation

8 killed, 7 others injured after speeding truck rams into rickshaw in Maharashtra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans