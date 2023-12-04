Pharmaceutical company in Agra raided over supply of fake injections in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai Police recently raided an office in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, belonging to a local pharmaceutical company. The company has been accused of supplying fake Orofer ferric carboxymaltose injections to a Delhi-based firm, which then distributed them in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police, led by Drug inspector Kapil Sharma, seized these injections in Mumbai and subsequently conducted a raid in Agra at the office of the primary supplier, ‘Golu Pharma.’

During the raid, the police team, including Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) Atul Upadhyay, examined the company’s paperwork and medicines stored on the premises. The owner of Golu Pharma Sanjay Singh claimed that the company had sold two Orofer FCM injections to Kanha Pharma in Delhi and denied having more stock. The police even confiscated records and took samples of suspicious medicines.

Further, the team also discovered purchase bills for eight types of medicines, but there were no bills of sale. The medicines were found stored on the premises, raising questions about why they had not been sold. Sanjay Singh mentioned that Golu Pharma obtained its license in 2021.

This incident is not the first time police from other states have taken action in Agra against pharmaceutical companies. Earlier raids in Agra by teams from Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab have uncovered narcotic medicines worth over Rs 250 crore in the past five years. Some pharma firms in the city have been accused of supplying such medicines to 11 states and even other countries, including Bangladesh.

There have also been revelations of racket involving repackaging and supplying substandard surgical equipment to multiple states.

Expressing concern, social activist Vijay Upadhyay emphasized that the regulatory bodies like the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) should not just focus on issuing licenses but also conduct regular surveys of manufacturing and storage facilities to ensure the production and sale of quality drugs.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung To Make Landfall In Andhra Pradesh Tomorrow As Severe Cyclonic Storm