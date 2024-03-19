Pashupati Paras resigns as Union Minister, quits NDA

New-Delhi: Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned on Tuesday, and withdrew his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party from the BJP-led national alliance.

The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief was upset with the BJP leadership for not giving due preference to his party on the issue of seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls.

“I have sent my resignation. NDA seats were announced. I am still thankful to the Prime Minister but injustice was done to me and my party,” he said.

The NDA on March 18 finalised its seat-sharing formula in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, announcing the BJP will contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16 and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) five.

