Parts of north, central Kolkata sealed

Kolkata: Extensive parts of north and some localities in central Kolkata including a number of slums have been sealed by the police with the areas reporting a number of Corona virus cases.

The roads and lanes surrounding these areas have been sealed and some major thoroughfares closed by the police as part of an aggressive containment and treatment strategy against the Covid 19 disease.

Guard rails and barricades have been put up in the surrounding areas and a ban imposed on entering and exiting the designated hotspots.

A few parts of South Kolkata which reported coronavirus positive cases have also been completely locked down. Police pickets can be seen in the entry and exit points of these localities.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation workers have been going door to door in these areas doing health check ups and asking for details of people with symptoms of Covid 19.

Germicides are also being sprayed extensively in these zones.

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 90 per cent of the Covid 19 cases in the state have been reported from Kolkata and Howrah, both which have been declared red zones or hot spots for the disease by the central government.

Banerjee has categorically instructed the officials to ensure Kolkata and HowrahA became orange zones within two weeks and green zoen thereafter.

While red zone denotes areas with substantial numbers of positive cases, where complete restriction is to be imposed, orange zone refers to areas with a limited number of cases in the past and with no surge in positive cases recently, where restricted activities such as farm product harvesting are allowed. Districts with no coronavirus positive cases are included in green zones.

The Centre had designated Howrah, East Midnapore, Kolkata and 24 Parganas (North) districts of West Bengal as red zone. However, Banerjee said East Midnapore has already entered into orange zone.