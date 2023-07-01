Parliament’s Monsoon Session to commence from July 20: Prahlad Joshi

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence from July 20 and conclude on August 11, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Joshi, who also holds the portfolio of Coal and Mines said, “Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session.”

Must Read

Maharashtra bus accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex…

Amarnath Yatra begins, first batch of pilgrims leave for…

25 charred to death as bus catches fire in Maharashtra

The crucial Monsoon session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on several issues. The Budget Session of Parliament earlier this year had witnessed several disruptions over a host of issues raised by the opposition parties.

You might also like
Nation

Tushar Mehta re-appointed as Solicitor General of India

Nation

Case registered against man for having unnatural sex with cow in MP

Nation

PM Modi to visit MP to launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

Nation

Tomato prices to stabilise within next 15 days, says government

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans