New Delhi: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building on this morning reportedly due to a short-circuit.

According to the officials, a short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire following which a total of seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the inferno.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, “A call was received at 7.30 AM and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control,”

An investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.