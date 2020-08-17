Parliament Annexe Building caught on fire

Parliament Annexe Building catches fire

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A fire broke out  on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building on this morning  reportedly due to a short-circuit.

According to the officials, a short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire following which a total of seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the inferno.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, “A call was received at 7.30 AM and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control,”

An  investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.

