Pakistani prisoner killed, cop injured in firing in Jammu

Jammu: A policeman was injured and a Pakistani prisoner killed in firing on late Wednesday evening in J&K’s Jammu district.

“A police constable and a Pakistani (terrorist) Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim/Jehangir, Commander of LeT, operating from jail, were injured during a weapon recovery operation by the police in Arnia sector near the International Border at Toph village. Both were shifted to the hospital for treatment where the injured terrorist succumbed,” police said on its twitter page.

Pakistani prisoner Muhammad Ali Hussain had been instrumental in drone weapon dropping as he is a commander of LeT. He had admitted his role in Arnia weapon dropping and had disclosed two locations where he said the dropped weapons had been concealed, police sources said.

“Police team along with an executive magistrate took the Pakistani prisoner to the disclosed locations. No recovery was made at the first location, but a packet was discovered buried at the second location in Toph village of Arnia near the international border. However, when the packet was being opened, the Pakistani prisoner snatched the rifle of one of the policemen and tried to flee after firing at the police, injuring a police constable,” sources said.

The fire was retaliated in which the prisoner was injured. Both the injured where shifted to hospital where the Pakistani prisoner succumbed.

Bomb disposal squad is handling the recovered packet of arms and ammunition, sources added.