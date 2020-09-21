Pakistan Violates Ceasefire On LoC In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch Area

Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and intense shelling in three sectors on the Line of Control on Monday in J&K’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said at about 2.30 p.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

“The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement with impunity since the beginning of this year.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K since January this year.

(IANS)