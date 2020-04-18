lockdown violation fine collection in Tamil Nadu
Photo: Democratic Accent

Over Rs 1 cr fine collected in Tamil Nadu for violating lockdown rules

By IANS
3

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police has collected about Rs 1.06 crore as fine from vehicle drivers for violating the lockdown orders, said a police official on Saturday.

According to police, about 1.94 lakh vehicles were seized as they were plying on the roads without any valid reason during the lockdown period.

Related News

With 176 COVID-19 cases in 12 hours, Gujarat tally jumps to…

With this Rapid-test kits, corona patients can be identified…

Parts of north, central Kolkata sealed

5 Delhi monuments to be illuminated for World Heritage Day

A fine of about Rs 1.06 crore has been collected from the vehicle owners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

You might also like
Nation

With 176 COVID-19 cases in 12 hours, Gujarat tally jumps to 1,275

Nation

With this Rapid-test kits, corona patients can be identified in minutes

Nation

Parts of north, central Kolkata sealed

Nation

5 Delhi monuments to be illuminated for World Heritage Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.