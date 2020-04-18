Over Rs 1 cr fine collected in Tamil Nadu for violating lockdown rules

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police has collected about Rs 1.06 crore as fine from vehicle drivers for violating the lockdown orders, said a police official on Saturday.

According to police, about 1.94 lakh vehicles were seized as they were plying on the roads without any valid reason during the lockdown period.

A fine of about Rs 1.06 crore has been collected from the vehicle owners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.