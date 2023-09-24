Indian Navy gets 3rd Indigenous Missile-Cum-Ammunition Barge, Boosting “Make in India” Initiative

New Delhi: In a momentous development, the Indian Navy welcomed its third Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 77 (LSAM 9), further fortifying the nation’s defense prowess. The barge was officially launched on September 22 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam), as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.

An exemplar of indigenous manufacturing, the barge proudly embodies the essence of the “Make in India” initiative championed by the Ministry of Defence. All major and auxiliary equipment and systems utilized in the barge have been sourced from indigenous manufacturers, underscoring a self-reliant approach.

The contract for the construction and delivery of a total of 08 Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barges was awarded to M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) shipyard, aligning with the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India. The MSME shipyard had already successfully delivered the first MCA Barge on July 18, 2023, and launched the second Barge on August 18, 2023.

The barge is constructed under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), boasting a commendable service life of 30 years. The availability of MCA Barges is set to significantly enhance the operational commitments of the Indian Navy by streamlining the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of articles and ammunition for IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours, as affirmed by the ministry’s statement.