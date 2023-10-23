‘Operation Ajay’ continues as sixth flight carrying Indians lands in New Delhi

New Delhi: The sixth flight under ‘Operation Ajay’ landed in New Delhi carrying a batch of 143 stranded Indians in war-hit Israel on Sunday, October 22.

The citizens were received by MoS for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and greeted with Indian flags on arrival. Notably, Operation Ajay is an ongoing operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens from war-hit Israel.

So far, about 1,200 passengers, including 18 Nepalese citizens, have flown back safely from Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’ and more flights could be sent as per the requirements, the Ministry of External Affairs informed earlier.

The bloodiest war between Israel and Hamas enters its 16th day with no sign of a ceasefire. Since the war began on Oct 07, thousands of people have lost their lives in the deadly conflict. More than 4,385 Gazans and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed till now.

Meanwhile, India sent humanitarian aid to the strife-torn Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. It reached Egypt last evening. Indian Ambassador Ajit V Gupte handed over the relief material to the Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine via the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items.