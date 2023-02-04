Online Common Entrance Exam introduced to Agniveer selection

New Delhi: India Army has announced a change in the recruitment process for Agniveers. An online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) has been introduced for all the candidates. The test will be conducted at nominated centres followed by physical fitness and medical test for qualified candidates.

The first online CEE is scheduled in April 2023. It will be conducted at approximately 200 locations across India.

Online applications for registration will be open from mid-February for a period of one month.

The first ever batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir joined the Indian Army for training in different Agniveer positions, in December 2022.