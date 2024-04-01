‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ norm comes into force from April 1

New Delhi: The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ norm of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come into force from April 1.

The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ norm aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.

Then the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement that this will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways.