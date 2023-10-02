One killed, 22 injured as Hyderabad-bound bus overturns in Goa

One person was killed and 22 others injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned at Dharbandora in South Goa on Monday evening, police said.

By Himanshu 0
Hyderabad-bound bus overturns in Goa
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: One person was killed and 22 others injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned at Dharbandora in South Goa on Monday evening, police said.

Police said that the accident occurred when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

“One person died in the accident, while 22 passengers are rushed to a nearby health centre and undergoing treatment,” police said.

Sources said that there were more than 30 passengers, all tourists, in the bus. They were rescued by locals from the area.

Also read: How To Remove Your Gmail Address From Unwanted Websites On The Internet

You might also like

BSF intercepted drone movement, China made Quadcopter recovered

Earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolts Meghalaya

SSC aims to conduct competitive exams in 22 Indian languages says Union Minister

Six-month-old baby gasping for air saved by doctor passengers on Indigo flight

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans