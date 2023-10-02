How to remove your Gmail address from unwanted websites on the Internet

In this age of Internet, you are required to sign-in websites multiple times and usually email address is used for this purpose. From time to time, you might have used your e-mail credentials to sign into a website. But with changing times, you might not need to login a particular website. If you using Gmail for signing-in to various websites and are concerned about your security, then you should delete your sign-in credentials from the websites, you no longer require.

Here are few steps that will be helpful in removing your Gmail access from unwanted websites.

Open you Gmail account from Computer or Mobile

Go to manage your Google Account

Go to the security tab on the left side

Scroll down and you will find signing in with Google

You will be able to see a list of all the websites and app that have access to your Gmail account

Choose a website that you do not know or do not require

Click on the website and you will see a prompt appear on screen

Click on Remove Access and then Click on OK.

The particular website does not have any access to your Gmail account and you no longer have to worry about it. In case you need to use the website or the particular app once again, you have to sign in again.