Lt NK Sahoo

Odisha born Lt. Gen NK Sahoo takes charge of DG Dental Services and Colonel Commandant of Army Dental Corps

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha born Lieutenant General Nanda Kishore Sahoo has taken the charge as of Director General, Dental Services and Colonel Commandant of Army Dental Corps.

Sahoo has held multiple appointments including Command of a unit in Kashmir Valley, Command Advisor of Western, Central and Southern Commands during his distinguished military career of 37 years.

The General Officer is an alumnus of King George’s Medical University and a Post Graduate from Mumbai University in the Specialty of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. He has the unique distinction of being the Professor & Head of the Dental Department at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi.

He is a recipient of five Commendations and the Presidential Award, Vishisht Seva Medal for his exceptional services of a high order.

