Observe 2 Minutes Silence On Martyrs Day: Ministry Of Home Affairs To All States/UTs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the Chief Secretaries of all State Governments and Union Territories and issued instructions for observance of silence on Jan 30, 2021 (Martyrs’ Day).

The Ministry has directed to observe silence for two minutes throughout the country at 11 am on 30th.

The Central Ministry has also directed to stop work and movement for 2 minutes throughout the country during observation of silence.

The silence shall be observed in the memory of those who have sacrificed their lives during India’s freedom struggle.