Now, unmarried women can become Anganwadi workers in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Now, unmarried women can become Anganwadi workers and assistants in Rajasthan as the selection criteria have been amended to bring in the change.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a historic decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to promote women’s empowerment.

Now, all women will be eligible to apply for the posts of Anganwadi worker and assistant, she said.

Women and Child Development Secretary Krishna Kunal said that by approving the amendment to the selection criteria of Anganwadi honorarium workers, the Deputy Chief Minister has taken the initiative to provide opportunities to unmarried women in this field.

Kunal also said that Diya Kumari has approved giving preference to those women who have two years of continuous work experience in the state while applying for Anganwadi workers and assistants’ posts.

For this, they will be given four points as bonus, which will make their selection easier.

Diya Kumari has also approved a 10 per cent hike in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and assistants starting April.

(IANS)