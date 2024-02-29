Minor stabbed to death in Delhi park, 3 held

New-Delhi: A 15-year-old minor was allegedly stabbed to death by three boys in a park at west Delhi’s Inderpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Sharing the information, police said that on Tuesday, around 9 p.m., an information was received at Inderpuri police station regarding the stabbing of a boy in Harit Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured, a resident of Inderpuri, was admitted to Kapoor Medical Centre Naraina, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

“During interrogation, it was found that three boys (all juvenile) had an altercation with the victim and his friend in the park. They attacked the victim with knives. The victim sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

“During the probe, all three juveniles were nabbed and weapons used in crime were recovered,” the DCP added.