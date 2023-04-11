Normal monsoon rainfall expected this year says IMD forecast

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) said in its first forecast that India is expected to receive a normal southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall in 2023.

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Science, and Dr. M. Mohapatra, DGM, addressed the press and said that a normal monsoon is expected this year in India.

Normal monsoon is expected this year, says Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/AmrNZPEXAB — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

While speaking to reporters, the duo provided more clarity on the weather pattern and to what extent an El Nino weather pattern can cast a shadow on the June-September rains.

IMD General Director Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season and their impact may be seen during the second half of the season.”

IMD estimates 83.5 cm of rainfall in this monsoon and expects the rain to be in the “normal” category.

The south-west monsoon is likely to be at 96% of the long-period average, or 83.5 cm, with a model error of +/-5%.

Meanwhile, businesses in agriculture, aviation, and other sectors are paying close attention to the weather forecast to help gauge the expectations for this year’s monsoon.