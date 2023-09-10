Caught in Camera: Man steals tractor from showroom in Gujarat; Video goes viral

Ahmedabad: In an unusual and daring incident in Modasa of Gujarat, a man’s attempt to steal a tractor from a showroom took an unexpected turn when he was accidentally “run over” by the very machine he was trying to steal. Despite the mishap, the thief managed to escape with the stolen heavy equipment.

The incident, captured on the showroom’s CCTV cameras, has since gone viral on social media, leaving viewers both amused and astonished.

The theft attempt occurred at a tractor showroom in Modasa, where the accused unlawfully entered the premises and targeted a parked tractor. In the video footage, the thief can be seen struggling with the tractor’s controls as he attempts to start the engine. After a few moments of difficulty, the tractor suddenly roared to life.

However, a twist of fate awaited the thief as he stood in close proximity to the vehicle. One of the massive tractor tires rolled over him, causing him to fall. Remarkably, the thief appeared undeterred, quickly dusting himself off and resuming his audacious act. He managed to climb onto the moving tractor and made a swift exit from the compound, escaping with the stolen machine.

The showroom owner promptly reported the theft to the authorities. However, it took five days to recover the stolen tractor, which was found approximately 400 km away from the showroom in Modasa.

As of now, the thief remains at large, and law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing efforts to apprehend him. The viral video serves as a stark reminder of the bizarre and daring criminal acts that sometimes unfold in unexpected ways.