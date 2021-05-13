New-Delhi: People of 18-44 years age group in Delhi wont be able to administer COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin due to unavailability of its stock.

Those above 45 years and healthcare/frontline workers only 5 days stock of Covaxin and 4 days of Covishield are remaining Meanwhile, for Covishield, nine days’ stock left for those between the 18-44 age group, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena.

Despite the number of vaccination centres being increased extensively, the stock for Covaxin is absolutely finished, and due to this, nearly 100 centres administering Covaxin have been forced to temporarily shut down.Bharat Biotech has refused to deliver any additional doses of Covaxin to Delhi,” informed Atishi.

Delhi received a total of 43,20,490 doses of COVID vaccines for those above 45 years and healthcare/frontline workers till date. Out of these, 40,00,970 doses have already been used and 3,19,520 doses are left for this category, said Atishi

The AAP MLA also explained that Delhi received only 1.5 lakh doses for Covaxin and 6,67,690 doses of Covishield for the age group of 18-44 years.