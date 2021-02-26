New-Delhi: Good news for the passengers, flying within the country without any check-in baggage could soon get cheaper as per the new rules by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Travelling on domestic flights have become expensive ever since airlines increased fares to recover the loses suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this new rule will allow airline operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage.

As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as “zero baggage/no check in baggage fares”. This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of ticket and also to be printed on the ticket,” DGCA said in a statement.

To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.