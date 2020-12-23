Bengaluru: The Karnataka government imposed a night curfew in the state starting from Dec 23 to January 2, 2021. The night curfew will remain between 10 pm and 6 am.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the curfew was being imposed to contain Covid-19, after a new strain was recently found.

He requested citizens to take precautionary measures “to prevent and contain the new Covid-19 strain”.

“Those coming from other countries must have a COVID-19 negative certificate that they have procured within 72 hours,” BS Yediyurappa said.

Between December 23 and January 2, no function or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of functions, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on being asked if Christmas celebrations would be allowed on December 25.

Recently, the Maharashtra government announced night curfew for 15 days from December 22, amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.