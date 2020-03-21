Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: IANS)

Next government in MP likely to be by March 25

By IANS
New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) After the resignation of former chief minister Kamal Nath, efforts are on to form a new government in Madhya Pradesh. Sources said that the next government is likely to assume office by March 25.

The BJP legislature party meeting which was scheduled to be held on Saturday has been postponed and this will now be held on Monday due to coronavirus. The BJP will stake claim to form the next government just after the formal meeting of the legislature party.

Central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are likely to go to Bhopal for the BJP legislature party meeting. Sources have said that a dinner to be held at the residence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday night was also cancelled due to coronavirus.

Sources have claimed that the new government can take charge on the first day of Navratri which is beginning from March 25.

Many names are doing the rounds for the post of next Chief Minister. However, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are believed to be front runners.

 

IANS

