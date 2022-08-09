omicron case in delhi
New virus ‘Langya’ found in China causing liver, kidney failure: Details

New Delhi: A new virus named as ‘Langya virus’ has reportedly caught attention of experts after 35 people were said to be found infected with it in China.

A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China, reported Livemint.

Langya henipavirus has reportedly been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces. Reports say the said virus can be transmitted from animals to humans.  Of course Human-to-human transmission of the virus has not been reported so far.

Symptoms of the patients who have been infected with the said virus is said to be fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache and vomiting.

