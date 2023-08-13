New Heron Mark 2 drones deployed at Northern sector air base in India

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has added a significant boost to its capabilities with the induction of the latest Heron Mark 2 drones. These drones possess strike capabilities and can carry out surveillance along the borders with both China and Pakistan in a single mission.

Four Heron Mark-2 drones, equipped with the ability to carry long-range missiles and other weapons systems, have been stationed at a forward air base in the northern sector.

This deployment has provided the Indian Air Force with a much-desired capability, enabling the drones to operate at very long distances for nearly 36 hours continuously. They can also laser illuminate enemy targets from great distances, aiding fighter aircraft in destroying these targets using their long-range weapons.

Wing Commander Pankaj Rana, the commanding officer of the drone squadron, emphasised the significant strengths of the Heron Mark 2. The drone offers 24×7 surveillance of targets and is capable of operating in any weather and on any terrain to fulfil its mission. The drone’s operational ceilings have been improved, and it seamlessly integrates into the Indian Air Force’s Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance efforts.

These drones have the potential for weaponization, and work is currently underway in this regard. The drones can be equipped with various types of weapons, including air-to-ground missiles, air-to-ground anti-tank weapons, and bombs.

The Indian Air Force is also working on Project Cheetah, which involves upgrading around 70 of the Indian Armed Forces’ Heron drones with satellite communication links and weapon capabilities to meet the requirements of the armed forces.

In addition to the Heron Mark 2, the Indian armed forces are acquiring 31 Predator drones, which are high altitude, long endurance drones currently used by the Navy to cover large areas of the Indian Ocean region. India is receiving a version of these drones that can be equipped with weapons and will have sensors for different roles in various terrains.