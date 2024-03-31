New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned in an X post, new facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu.

PM Modi took to X platform and wrote, “Eye-opening and startling. New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds. We can’t ever trust Congress. Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting.”

Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

The PM’s reaction follows a shocking revelation by an RTI reply that shows how Indira Gandhi ceded a strategically important island to Sri Lanka.

The information obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai through an RTI application shows how India lost control of the island to Sri Lanka.

The document also shows India’s indecision that marked the response until 1974, when it finally gave up the island which is a 1.9 square km of land about 20km from Indian shore.

Where is Katchatheevu. Katchatheevu is an uninhabited island administered by Sri Lanka. It was a disputed territory between India and Sri Lanka until 1974. It was never demarcated by the Indian government. The island is located between Neduntheevu, Sri Lanka and Rameswaram, India.

As per data available on Wikipedia — In 1974, then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan area under the “Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement” aimed at resolving the maritime boundaries in the Palk Strait.

Reportedly, earlier, it was owned by the Ramnad Kingdom of Ramanathapuram Rameshwaram which later came under the Madras Presidency during British rule of India.