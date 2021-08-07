Neeraj Chopra scripts history, wins India’s first-ever gold in javelin throw after 100 years

India’s javelin throw Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the gold medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He won the medal for throwing 87.58m in the 2nd attempt.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch got the silver medal by throwing 86.67 metres while Vitezslav Vesely, the other athlete from Czech Republic, won the bronze medal with a throw of 85.44 metres.

Neeraj Chopra’s throwing attempt.

1st attempt: 87.03m

2nd attempt: 87.58m

3rd attempt: 76.79m

4th attempt: Foul

5th attempt: Foul

Have a look at the final result of the event.

With Neeraj Chopra’s gold, India’s medal tally in the ongoing Olympics games rose to 7 including 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze.