Neeraj Chopra looks dashing in his new photoshoot

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has been in the headlines for quite some time now. From winning gold medal for the nation in Tokyo Olympics 2020 to starring in an ad showcasing his acting talent, the athlete has been shining all over the news. However, this time he is the talk of the town for his dashing looks on his recent photoshoot.

The multi-talented Neeraj seems to have been showing his interest in modelling as he strikes intense poses on his latest pictures.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Sharing these photos on his gram, Neeraj wrote, “From India to the world.” He further added, “Had the opportunity to meet and get styled by @rohitbalofficial in Delhi last month. Loved the elegant, classic ethnic wear and designs that I’m looking forward to welcoming into my wardrobe.”

Captured by Tarun Khiwal, the photographs showcases the star quality of the athlete. Neeraj has managed to impress his fans through his achievements before, but this adds on to their reason for loving him even more.