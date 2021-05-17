New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 44 teams in Gujarat where the landfall of the cyclone is anticipated between Porbandar and Mahuva during the night of May 17.

Besides 10 teams in Maharashtra, nine teams in Kerala, eight teams in Tamil Nadu, three teams in Karnataka, three teams in Daman & Diu, one team in Dadra Nagar & Haveli and one team in Goa have been deployed in the coastal districts of the states/UTs.

To meet any contingency 22 Teams are also kept as additional reserve which may be deployed as per the state’s demand and requirement.

As cyclonic storm Tauktae intensified into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’, around 69 self-contained rescue and relief teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and 10 Teams are on alert stand by within the states for the cyclone

affected coastal districts of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In the last three days, NDRF have evacuated thousands of stranded people to safer place in Gujarat, Kerala and Daman & Diu

and assisting district administration in mass evacuation of the people from the coast line.

Teams are continuously cutting and clearing heavy fallen trees & uprooted electric poles fallen on road sides in order to

maintain the lifelines caused by devastating wind and heavy rains.

Extensive efforts are being made to bring the situation to normal in the affected states. All NDRF personnel are strictly following the

COVID guidelines in handling this dual challenge with utmost professionalism.

Director General NDRF S.N.Pradhan said, “Responding to the cyclone in the current COVID-19 scenario is a big challenge and need high level of expertise and discipline.”

Pradhan assured that the NDRF is prepared for the worst although it hopes for the best and is closely monitoring th situation.

(IANS)