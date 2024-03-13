Nayab Singh Saini wins floor test in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana’s new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday won floor test in the assembly after breaking ties with with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP.

Yesterday, Saini took oath as chief minister after resignation of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.

Saini said that he has the majority, “We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor.” In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

Five MLAs, four from the BJP and one independent were also sworn in as ministers.

