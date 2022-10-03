Navratri double tragedy: Man dies during garba, father dies of shock

Palghar: In a double tragedy on Navratri, a 35-year-old man collapsed and died while playing ‘garba’ at a marquee in Virar town here, and upon hearing of the incident, his father also died due to the shock, officials said.

The incident happened late on Saturday night when Manish Narpat Sonigra was playing garba at the Global City housing complex in Evershine Nagar and suddenly crashed on the ground.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival late that night, said a relative.

Upon learning this, his stunned father Narpat Harakchand Sonigra, 66, also collapsed the breathed his last, plunging the entire locality into gloom.

Narpat Sonigra’s son Rahul and brother Nagraj Harakchand Sonigra said that the family hailed from Marudhar in Rajasthan and belonged to the Godwad Oswal Jain community.

The funeral rites of the deceased father-son duo were performed in Virar town on Sunday evening, while the police have lodged an accidental death report case in the matter.

