Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be released from Punjab’s Patiala jail tomorrow

New-Delhi: Former Punjab Congress Chief and and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail tomorrow i.e April 1.

The official handle of the leader put out the confirmation in a tweet, “This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities).”

This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities). — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 31, 2023

Sidhu is serving a one-year jail term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case. On May 20 last year, the Congress leader was sent to jail after he surrendered before a court in Patiala after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the case concerned.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu got into an argument with Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Sidhu and his associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly dragged Gurnam Singh out of his car and hit him. He later died.

In 1999, a sessions court in Patiala acquitted Sidhu and his associate, citing lack of evidence and giving them the benefit of the doubt. The Punjab and Haryana High court convicted Sidhu in 2006 of culpable homicide and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Then in 2018, Sidhu approached the Supreme Court, but it held Sidhu guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen.