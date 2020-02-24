Odisha govt

Naveen Patnaik govt dismisses 6 more officials for corruption

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 5

Bhubaneswar:  Continuing zero tolerance policy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Odisha government on Monday dismissed six more officials from service and stopped their pension after they were convicted by a vigilance court on corruption charges.

The six dismissed officials include Sudhir Kumar Brajendra Narayan, former Chief Engineer and MD of Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC); Arun Charan Parida, OBCC Senior Project Manager; Pramod Behera, retired Assistant Engineer of Rural Development Kamakshyanagar Sub-Division; Brajasundar Pattnaik, retired Assistant Engineer of Rural Development, Puri; Khageswar Swain, retired Executive Engineer, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC); and Bibekananda Mohanty, retired Superintending Engineer Roads and Building Division, Sambalpur.

Besides, Two other officials have also been given compulsory retirement on corruption charges. They include Revenue Inspector (RI) Iswari Prasad Purohit of Koksara Tehsil in Kalahandi and RI Arun Kumar Purohit of Biramaharajpur Tehsil in Sonepur district.

So far, the Naveen Patnaik government has dismissed 74 officials and gave compulsory retirement to 15 officers since August last year, in corruption crackdown in the state, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) today.

 

