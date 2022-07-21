National Herald case: ED grills Sonia for 3 hrs

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald paper, left the agency’s office after three hours of questioning.

Upon reaching the ED’s headquarters at around 12.10 p.m., Sonia was interrogated by a team of additional director Monika Sharma.

During her interrogation, she was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A few minutes later, Rahul left the ED’s headquarters while Priyanka stayed backed with her mother’s medicine box.

Priyanka had requested to be present at ED’s headquarters with her mother.

Taking Sonia’s health into considering, the ED allowed Priyanka to stay back but in a separate room.

The Congress leader was earlier summoned by the central agency who sought more time owing to her ill-health.

Sources say that she was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul during his five-day questioning, ED sources claimed.

