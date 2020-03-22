coronavirus 3rd death in india

Mumbai reports 2nd COVID-19 death

By IANS

Mumbai: COVID-19 claimed it’s second victim in four days when a 63-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a private hospital, officials said here on Sunday.

He had been admitted to the private hospital on March 19 with chronic diabetes and high blood pressure.

Late on Saturday, he developed severe breathing problems and succumbed around 11p.m.

Further details of the death are awaited.

On March 17, the state’s first victim, a 63-year-old man with history of foreign travel to Dubai had died due to coronavirus.

